StockMarketWire.com - Independent global cyber security and resilience advisor, NCC Group has forecast higher revenue growth and increased global costs from inflationary pressures for the current FY22 financial year
For the FY21, NCC Group expects revenue to be slightly ahead as a result of better than expected trading towards the end of the year.
The group has maintained its cash management discipline which has resulted in net cash as at 31 May 2021 of £83m. This figure includes the net placing proceeds of £70.7m to part fund the acquisition of IPM for $220m, which completed on 7 June 2021.
The group expects to report its preliminary results for the year ended 31 May 2021, on 5 August 2021.
Adam Palser, NCC Group's CEO, said: 'We will continue to invest in organic and inorganic growth opportunities, building on the strong foundations that we have put in place over the last three years to seize the opportunities presented by the ascendance of cybersecurity as a top priority for businesses globally.'
