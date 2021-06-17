StockMarketWire.com - Trainline has reported a surge in net ticket sales for the first quarter of financial year 2022, up 324% - the highest level since the start of the pandemic.
The company said UK Consumer net ticket sales significantly outperformed the wider market during the period, up 269% year-on-year and improving week over week throughout Q1, with more tickets sold as towards the end of the quarter than the same period two years ago.
International net ticket sales were up 432% year-on-year, with the top four domestic markets returning to year-on-two-year growth in May.
The company noted an accelerated shift in digital ticketing, with UK eticket penetration increasing to 37% in Q1 from 21% in FY2020.
Jody Ford, CEO of Trainline said: 'It's very encouraging to see people returning to train travel as lockdowns and restrictions gradually ease. By the end of May we were selling more tickets than we were in the same period two years ago.
'Having maintained our investment in product and tech throughout the pandemic, we are uniquely placed to support the industry recovery while leading the market shift to online and digital channels. This is reflected in the step up in eticket penetration and the pace of our recovery this quarter.'
Ford added: 'Following the publication of Williams-Shapps white paper in May, I remain confident in Trainline's long term growth prospects in the UK and across our international markets. Our highly rated mobile app delivers a simple, consistent and friction-free booking experience to a huge installed base, with over 37 million cumulative app downloads.'
