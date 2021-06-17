StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 opened lower Thursday after the Federal Reserve Wednesday brought forward the timeline to begin tightening rates, with two hikes forecast in 2023.
At 08:38, the FTSE 100 was down 0.47% at 7,151.03.
Whitbread's occupancy levels surged nearly 50% in the first two weeks of May, as the UK government eased travel restrictions and limits on overnight stays. Its share price rose 3.86% on the back of the news, to £34.17.
Bus and train operator Go Ahead's share price remained stable at £11.82 as it confirmed its Govia Thameslink Railway emergency recovery measures agreement with the Department for transport was extended through March 2022 from 20 September 2021, under the same contract terms.
Dr. Martens said it would start paying a dividend in the current fiscal year after reporting a fall in annual profit as revenue was held back by weaker retail performance owing to the pandemic impact.
For the year ended 31 March 2021, pre-tax profit fell to £70.9 million from £101.0 million and revenue grew 15% to £773 million. The news sent its share price down nearly 6.5% to 463.17p.
Safestore has reported an 11.1% increase in its revenue for the six months to 30 April 2021, as it hikes its interim dividend 27.1% to 7.5p. Its share price was relatively flat, rising just 0.26% to 958p.
Trainline's share price increased 5.24% to 285.40p as it reported a surge in net ticket sales for the first quarter of financial year 2022, up 324% - the highest level since the start of the pandemic.
Independent global cyber security and resilience advisor, NCC Group has forecast higher revenue growth and increased global costs from inflationary pressures for the current FY22 financial year. Its share price was flat at 284p.
Infrastructure and services provider Fulcrum Utility Services said it had won a £5.5 million to deliver electricity, gas and water infrastructure for Greencoat Capital's greenhouse near Ely, Cambridgeshire. Its share price was up 1.67% at 33.55p.
Thermal energy management and niche pumping specialist, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, has launched its refreshed sustainability strategy and announced new targets designed to accelerate sustainability performance. Its share price, however, fell 2.17% to £133.00.
Intellectual property-based businesses investor IP Group said its portfolio company Apollo Therapeutics had raised $145 million (£103 million) from its latest funding round.
Following completion of the financing, IP Group 2% stake in Apollo was valued at £3.5 million. Its share price was down nearly 0.5% at 116.24p. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
