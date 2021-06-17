StockMarketWire.com - LED Lighting manufacturer company LPA lower first-half profit revenue as project delays owing to the pandemic impact weighed on revenue.
For the six months to 31 March 2021, pre-tax profit fell to £0.10 million from £0.19 million as revenue slipped 14% to £9.3 million.
Order entry fell 9% to £13.0 million, but the order book increased 6% to a new record level of £26.2 million.
'The group continues to focus on costs and cash retention, and development of our people and product ranges, ensuring it is strongly positioned for the future,' the company said.
