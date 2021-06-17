StockMarketWire.com - Midatech Pharma, an R&D biotechnology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines, has announced breakthrough in vitro data which demonstrate Q-Sphera's potential to formulate proteins into long-acting injectable products, as well as significant progress across multiple other programmes.
In the 13 months since the announcement of a strategic review, the company has shut down its Bilbao operations, thereby halving its monthly cash burn rate and pivoted from a largely singular focus on one Phase III ready asset (MTD201, Q-Sphera octreotide) to "multiple shots on goal" with an expanded pipeline of nine earlier stage programmes.
The company's strategy is to develop each programme to proof of concept before seeking licencing partners to undertake later stage development, manufacturing and commercialisation.
Its Q-Sphera technology employs proprietary 3-D printing techniques to encapsulate drugs in polymer-based bioresorbable microspheres which may be injected to form depots in the body which release drug over predictable, sustained periods from one week to several months.
