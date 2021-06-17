StockMarketWire.com - X-ray imaging company Image Scan said it had won a contract to supply portable X-ray scanning systems to an unnamed Australian Government customer.

The four systems to be supplied are the ThreatScan-LSC, a combination package including a large format ThreatScan-LS1 panel, a compact ThreatScan-LS3 panel with back-pack, a tablet PC imaging station and the I-Gen generator.

'This combination system provides great deployment flexibility for different threat scenarios,' the company said.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com