StockMarketWire.com - X-ray imaging company Image Scan said it had won a contract to supply portable X-ray scanning systems to an unnamed Australian Government customer.
The four systems to be supplied are the ThreatScan-LSC, a combination package including a large format ThreatScan-LS1 panel, a compact ThreatScan-LS3 panel with back-pack, a tablet PC imaging station and the I-Gen generator.
'This combination system provides great deployment flexibility for different threat scenarios,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
