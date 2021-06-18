Final Result
18/06/2021 Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM)
18/06/2021 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)
AGM / EGM
18/06/2021 Location Sciences Group PLC (LSAI)
18/06/2021 Katoro Gold PLC (KAT)
18/06/2021 Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEYS)
18/06/2021 Synairgen PLC (SNG)
18/06/2021 Trinity Exploration & Production PLC (TRIN)
18/06/2021 Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP)
18/06/2021 Drumz PLC (DRUM)
18/06/2021 Beowulf Mining PLC (BEM)
18/06/2021 Boohoo Group PLC (BOO)
18/06/2021 Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR)
18/06/2021 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)
18/06/2021 Alba Mineral Resources PLC (ALBA)
Ex-Dividend
18/06/2021 PRS Reit Plc (PRSR)
18/06/2021 M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE)
18/06/2021 Majedie Investments PLC (MAJE)
18/06/2021 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
18/06/2021 Sage Group PLC (SGE)
18/06/2021 Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK)
18/06/2021 Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (SIGT)
18/06/2021 Lms Capital PLC (LMS)
18/06/2021 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)
18/06/2021 Avast PLC (AVST)
18/06/2021 Andrews Sykes Group PLC (ASY)
18/06/2021 BP PLC (BP.)
18/06/2021 Burford Capital Limited (BUR)
18/06/2021 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)
18/06/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)
18/06/2021 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (AMS)
