StockMarketWire.com - Automotive distributor Inchape said it expected to deliver annual pre-tax profit 'significantly' ahead of market consensus as performance year to date had exceeded its expectations.
Market consensus for pre-tax profit was around £2.16 million.
'We expect the strong first half performance will underpin our full year results,' the company said.
'There is still a high level of uncertainty about the second half, both in terms of the pandemic situation and issues relating to supply due to shortages of semi-conductors, which have had a limited impact on the group to date,' it added.
The group's interim results would be published on 29 July 2021.
