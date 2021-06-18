StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Braveheart Investment swung to an annual profit as total income was boosted by the sale of investments.
For the financial year ended 31 March 2021, pre-tax profit £14.2 million, compared with a loss of £0.6 million as income jumped to £16.6 million from £0.3 million.
Total revenue during the year was flat at £60,000.
The company sold its stakes in Pharm 2 Farm and Remote Monitored Systems, generating profit of £7.7 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.