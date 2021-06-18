StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Braveheart Investment swung to an annual profit as total income was boosted by the sale of investments.

For the financial year ended 31 March 2021, pre-tax profit £14.2 million, compared with a loss of £0.6 million as income jumped to £16.6 million from £0.3 million.

Total revenue during the year was flat at £60,000.

The company sold its stakes in Pharm 2 Farm and Remote Monitored Systems, generating profit of £7.7 million.




