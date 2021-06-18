StockMarketWire.com - London-listed investment company advised by InfraRed Capital Partners and Renewable Energy Systems, has announced the appointment of John Whittle to the board as a non-executive director, with effect from 1 July 2021.
The appointment was made after a third-party recruitment consultant was hired.
John Whittle is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and holds the Institute of Directors Diploma in Company Direction.
In addition, he is a non-executive Director of Starwood European Real Estate Finance, Globalworth Real Estate Investments, Sancus Lending Group and Chenavari Toro Income Fund.
John will take on the Audit Committee chairmanship in due course upon the retirement of Jon Bridel from the TRIG Board.
Helen Mahy, chairwoman of TRIG, said: ‘I am very pleased to welcome John to the Board. John has a distinguished career and brings a wealth of relevant experience to the TRIG Board, particularly from his role as Audit Chair at INPP. John's background compliments the existing Board's skills well and his appointment aids the process of Board transition as the original directors approach their ninth anniversaries with TRIG.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
