StockMarketWire.com - Hutchmed launched its Hong Kong public offering seeking to raise about about 4.68 billion Hong Kong dollars (£432 million) through sale of 104 million shares at price of up to HK$45.00 per share, approximately £4.15 per share.
The company expects to grant the international underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 15,600,000 new shares.
Hutchmed said it expects to finalise the IPO price on June 23 and shares.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
