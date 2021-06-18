StockMarketWire.com - Virtual reality technology company VR Education said it had raised gross proceeds of £7.7 million through the sale of the shares at price of 16 pence per share.
The company placed a total 48,350,191 shares, representing 20% of the company's issued ordinary share capital.
