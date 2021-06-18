StockMarketWire.com - Tremor International, the US-based advertising-technology company, has announced that its initial public offering of 6,768,953 American Depositary Shares (ADSs), an aggregate of 13,537,906 ordinary shares, will be priced at $19.00 per ADS.
Tremor has raised $128.6 million.
Each ADS represents two ordinary shares of Tremor.
The underwriters of the deal will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,015,342 ADSs from Tremor at the initial public offering price. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on June 18, 2021 under the ticker symbol "TRMR."
Tremor's ordinary shares are currently admitted to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TRMR."
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
