StockMarketWire.com - Smartspace Software, provider of integrated space management software for smart buildings and commercial spaces, has announced it signed a new international customer agreement with Gategroup, secured by SwipedOn, the company’s subsidiary.
The contract will oversee the deployment of the SwipedOn Visitor Management solution across Gategroup’s international estate.
SwipedOn will provide its solution to 150 sites, with possibility to expand to 200 of Gategroup’s locations globally.
Deployment will commence immediately in the UK, Europe, USA and Australasia.
Hadleigh Ford, MD of SwipedOn, said: ‘We have been working closely with the Gategroup team over the last few months. One of the key criteria for Gategroup was to create a covid-safe environment for their employees, contractors and customers. With Nicole Brooky heading up our sales team globally, securing our first large multi-location single contract deal illustrates SwipedOn's ongoing focus on securing significant revenue generating deals.’
The contract signals a substantial development in SmartSpace’s sales capability in SwipedOn, as the group increases its focus on larger clients with a geographically diverse.
