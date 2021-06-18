StockMarketWire.com - Internet platform CentralNic said it had appointed Matthew Max Edward Royde and Horst Oskar Siffrin as non-executive directors.

Royde and Siffrin are joining the board as shareholder representatives of Kestrel Partners LLP and inter.services GmbH respectively.

Royde is currently managing partner at Kestrel Partners, an investment management company specialising in business-critical software companies, which has stake of 22.53% in CentralNic.

Siffrin started, a partner of inter.services holding/investments, which has a 14.77% stake in the company.


