Online marketing company B90 reported narrower annual losses as lower costs helped offset a fall in revenue.

For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax losses narrowed to €2.4 million from €4.4 million year-on-year, while revenue fell to £0.8 million from £1.1 million.

'Due to the restructuring of the Group's cost structure, we were able to reduce salaries and general administrative expenses during 2020, but a decrease in revenue (mainly as a result of COVID-19) resulted in a loss for the year,' the company said.

'The board believes that after a difficult period, the Group now has a clear strategic plan to grow its operations and revenues in a targeted way, partnering with leading affiliates and investing further in marketing to expand both our core customer base and geographic reach,' it added.


