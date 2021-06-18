StockMarketWire.com - Victoria Oil & Gas, owner of Gaz due Cameroun, a significant domestic energy supplier in Africa, has today announced that it has entered into a definitive financing agreement with Meridian Capital to raise maximum proceeds of $7.5 million.

The fundraising will be issued through unsecured loan notes and the proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes.

The financing will involve two series of loan notes with a total principle amount of $3.3 million, and an interest of 10% per annum accruing daily from the issue date.

In addition, the funds will run on a two-year term with early redemption permitted at no additional cost.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com