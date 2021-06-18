StockMarketWire.com - Shield Therapeutics, a commercial stage pharmaceutical company with a focus on tackling iron deficiency, has announced further to an initial announcement on 28 May 2021, that Greg Madison will join the and fulfil the role as the group’s ceo.
Greg Madison, 53, has previously held ceo appointments at Melt Pharmaceuticals, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals and Keryx Biopharma UK.
Madison is currently on the board of trustees at American Kidney Fund.
Shield’s main product, Feraccru®/Accrufer®, has been approved for use in the United States, European Union, UK and Switzerland and has exclusive IP rights until the mid-2030s.
