StockMarketWire.com - Auction Technology said it had raised gross proceeds of approximately £244.00 million through the placing of shares to partly fund the acquisition of Platinum Parent.
A total of 19,999,990 shares were sold at a price of 1,220.00 pence per per share, representing a discount of 6.6% to the closing share price of 1,306.00 pence on 17 June 2021.
Under the deal, the company is seeking to buy Platinum Parent, the holding company of LiveAuctioneers, for a total of up to US$525 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.