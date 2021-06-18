StockMarketWire.com - Auction Technology said it had raised gross proceeds of approximately £244.00 million through the placing of shares to partly fund the acquisition of Platinum Parent.

A total of 19,999,990 shares were sold at a price of 1,220.00 pence per per share, representing a discount of 6.6% to the closing share price of 1,306.00 pence on 17 June 2021.

Under the deal, the company is seeking to buy Platinum Parent, the holding company of LiveAuctioneers, for a total of up to US$525 million.






