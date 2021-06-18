StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks opened lower after retail sales unexpectedly fell 1.4% in May from April amid a shift in consumer spending to restaurants from shopping as restrictions eased.
At 09:39, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 16.74 points, or 0.32%, at 7,130.69.
Tesco has reported a 1.1% one-year sales change in its quarter one results published 18 June 2021. Its shares fell 2.4% to 255.70 pence.
Automotive distributor Inchape said it expected to deliver annual pre-tax profit 'significantly' ahead of market consensus as performance year to date had exceeded its expectations. Its shares were up 3.9% to 792.5 pence.
Investment company Braveheart Investment swung to an annual profit as total income was boosted by the sale of investments. Its share price climbed 1.5% to 45.2 pence.
Food company Kerry said it had reached an agreement to sell its consumer foods meats and meals business in the UK and Ireland to Pilgrim's Pride for €819 million (£704 million). Its shares rose 2.4% to €108.5.
Today, Unite Students, the UK's leading owner, manager, developer of student accommodation, has announced it will be selling transferring two London properties to its London Student Accommodation joint venture with GIC for £342 million. Its shares were up less than 1% at £11.40 pence.
Virtual reality technology company VR Education said it had raised gross proceeds of £7.7 million through the sale of the shares at price of 16 pence per share. Its shares slumped 9% to 17.4 pence.
Yourgene Health, the international molecular diagnostics group that develops and commercialises genetic products and services, has announced it has won a contract to supply DPYD testing kits to NHS Wales in a deal estimated to be worth £232,000 across two years.
Online marketing company B90 reported narrower annual losses as lower costs helped offset a fall in revenue. Its shares fell 4% to 11.5 pence.
