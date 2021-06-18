StockMarketWire.com - Automated real-time solutions provider Starcom’s Lokies Smart Keyless Padlock has won first place in the DHL Smart Guard Challenge.
The DHL Smart Guard Innovation Challenge is a technology product contest in the field of logistics security and was part of the DHL Logistics & Supply Chain summit which took place on 16 and 17 June 2021.
Avi Hartmann, CEO of Starcom, said: "As a technology company, it is always easy for us to fall in love with our products and our technology, to think that they are the best. To get recognition from industry leaders and clients reassured us that the path we have chosen with our products and technology is correct.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
