StockMarketWire.com - CCTV design and installation company UniVision has won a Silver Medal for its "Smart Prison - Video Analytic Monitoring System" invention at the 2021 Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions.

Stephen Koo, chairman of UniVision commented: “This video analytic capability enables the prison authorities to detect unusual movement patterns which can help them prevent potential disruption and/or injury in the facility by warning of possible unusual behaviour at an early stage.”


