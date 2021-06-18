StockMarketWire.com - CCTV design and installation company UniVision has won a Silver Medal for its "Smart Prison - Video Analytic Monitoring System" invention at the 2021 Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions.
Stephen Koo, chairman of UniVision commented: “This video analytic capability enables the prison authorities to detect unusual movement patterns which can help them prevent potential disruption and/or injury in the facility by warning of possible unusual behaviour at an early stage.”
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
