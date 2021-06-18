StockMarketWire.com - Gold mining company Petropavlovsk is to hold its annual general meeting on 30 June 2021 at 3.00 pm BST.
Shareholders will be able to attend in person, subject to the meeting proceeding in a COVID-19 secure manner, however, this will necessitate a capacity limit at the venue.
The company board has requested that shareholders vote in advance of the meeting and follow the business of the meeting via the live webcast, submitting their questions via the same channel.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
