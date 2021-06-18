StockMarketWire.com - Property investment and development company Wynnstay Properties has reported a profit before movement in fair value of investment properties, property sales and taxation of £1,179,000 for the year ended 25 March 2021 – a 2.1% increase on 2020’s result.

This comes despite a 5.8% drop in property income for the year, offset by the £1,105,000 profit before costs and taxes made in the sale of two vacant units at Oakcroft Business Centre, Chessington.

At the year-end, the business’ portfolio was 99% let.

The board has recommended a final dividend of 13.0p per share


