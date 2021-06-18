StockMarketWire.com - Fresh food producer Total Produce has submitted an application to Euronext Dublin and to the London Stock Exchange for a blocklisting of 1,850,000 ordinary shares of €0.01 each to be admitted to trading on Euronext Growth and AIM respectively.
These ordinary shares will be issued from time to time in order to satisfy the exercise of options over ordinary shares under the Total Produce plc 2007 Share Option Scheme.
These new ordinary shares will be issued and credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the Company.
Admission is expected to take place on 21 June 2021.
