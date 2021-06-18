StockMarketWire.com - Cyber security service provider ECSC Group’s previously announced AGM is to now be held as a closed meeting.
The meeting will take place on 23 June 2021.
The AGM will be convened with the minimum quorum of shareholders. The business at the AGM will be shortened to consist of the formal business section only.
Shareholders have been strongly encouraged to submit their votes in advance of the AGM electronically via CREST.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
