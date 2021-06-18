StockMarketWire.com - Logistics investment company Logistics Development Group has announced the appointment of its nominated, financial adviser and broker.
Strand Hanson Limited will act as the company’s nominated and financial adviser, with immediate effect while Investec Bank plc will act as the company's sole broker with immediate effect.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.