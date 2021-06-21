Interim Result
22/06/2021 Centrica PLC (CNA)
24/06/2021 Carnival PLC (CCL)
24/06/2021 Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (CRST)
01/07/2021 Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO)
05/07/2021 Porvair PLC (PRV)
06/07/2021 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)
Final Result
22/06/2021 Staffline Group PLC (STAF)
22/06/2021 Novacyt S.A. (NCYT)
22/06/2021 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
22/06/2021 Trackwise Designs PLC (TWD)
23/06/2021 Manolete Partners PLC (MANO)
24/06/2021 Redcentric PLC (RCN)
24/06/2021 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)
24/06/2021 First Property Group PLC (FPO)
24/06/2021 Latham (James) PLC (LTHM)
24/06/2021 Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (SEIT)
29/06/2021 Novacyt S.A. (NCYT)
29/06/2021 Seeen PLC (SEEN)
29/06/2021 Lookers PLC (LOOK)
29/06/2021 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)
29/06/2021 Lamprell PLC (LAM)
29/06/2021 D4T4 Solutions PLC (D4T4)
30/06/2021 Studio Retail Group PLC (STU)
30/06/2021 Uls Technology PLC (ULS)
30/06/2021 Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC)
30/06/2021 Non-standard Finance Plc (NSF)
30/06/2021 Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.)
30/06/2021 Civitas Social Housing PLC (CSH)
01/07/2021 Ao World PLC (AO.)
01/07/2021 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)
05/07/2021 The Panoply Holdings PLC (TPX)
06/07/2021 Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC)
06/07/2021 Purplebricks Group PLC (PURP)
07/07/2021 Enteq Upstream PLC (NTQ)
07/07/2021 Northgate Plc (67GX)
08/07/2021 Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
08/07/2021 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)
AGM / EGM
22/06/2021 Cora Gold Limited (CORA)
22/06/2021 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
22/06/2021 Epe Special Opportunities Limited (ESO)
22/06/2021 Frenkel Topping Group PLC (FEN)
22/06/2021 Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC (IUG)
22/06/2021 Surgical Innovations Group PLC (SUN)
22/06/2021 (CMRS)
22/06/2021 RTW Venture Fund Limited (RTW)
22/06/2021 Urban Exposure PLC (UEX)
23/06/2021 Harbour Energy PLC (HBR)
23/06/2021 Ecsc Group PLC (ECSC)
23/06/2021 Clontarf Energy PLC (CLON)
23/06/2021 Directa Plus PLC (DCTA)
23/06/2021 Dignity PLC (DTY)
23/06/2021 Petrotal Corporation (PTAL)
23/06/2021 Velocys PLC (VLS)
23/06/2021 Angling Direct PLC (ANG)
23/06/2021 Jkx Oil & Gas PLC (JKX)
23/06/2021 Pebble Beach Systems Group PLC (PEB)
23/06/2021 Oriole Resources PLC (ORR)
23/06/2021 Premier Oil PLC (PMO)
23/06/2021 Woodbois Limited (WBI)
23/06/2021 Vertu Motors PLC (VTU)
23/06/2021 Iqe PLC (IQE)
24/06/2021 Next Fifteen Communications Group PLC (NFC)
24/06/2021 Nb Distressed Debt Inv Fd Ltd (NBDD)
24/06/2021 Itaconix PLC (ITX)
24/06/2021 Kavango Resources Plc Ord 0.1p (KAV)
24/06/2021 Gemfields PLC (GEM)
24/06/2021 Serica Energy PLC (SQZ)
24/06/2021 Science In Sport PLC (SIS)
24/06/2021 Stm Group PLC (STM)
24/06/2021 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)
24/06/2021 Tandem Group PLC (TND)
24/06/2021 Atalaya Mining PLC (ATYM)
24/06/2021 Argo Blockchain PLC (ARB)
24/06/2021 Westminster Group PLC (WSG)
24/06/2021 Boston International Holdings Plc (BIH)
24/06/2021 THG Holdings (THG)
25/06/2021 (HEIQ)
25/06/2021 Sdx Energy PLC (SDX)
25/06/2021 Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS)
25/06/2021 Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (HEMO)
25/06/2021 Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC (IHC)
25/06/2021 Gvc Holdings PLC (GVC)
25/06/2021 Cadogan Petroleum PLC (CAD)
25/06/2021 Norman Broadbent PLC (NBB)
25/06/2021 Tiziana Life Sciences Plc (TILS)
25/06/2021 Serabi Gold PLC (SRB)
26/06/2021 Mears Group PLC (MER)
28/06/2021 Zinnwald Lithium PLC (ZNWD)
28/06/2021 Longboat Energy PLC (LBE)
28/06/2021 Volvere PLC (VLE)
28/06/2021 Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC (AEP)
28/06/2021 Icg-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited (LBOW)
28/06/2021 Immupharma PLC (IMM)
28/06/2021 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
28/06/2021 (KNB)
28/06/2021 Avacta Group PLC (AVCT)
28/06/2021 Hiscox LTD (HSX)
28/06/2021 Eurasia Mining PLC (EUA)
28/06/2021 Symphony Environmental Technologies PLC (SYM)
28/06/2021 City Pub Group PLC (The) (CPC)
28/06/2021 Futura Medical PLC (FUM)
28/06/2021 Escape Hunt PLC (ESC)
28/06/2021 Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS)
29/06/2021 Mobile Tornado Group PLC (MBT)
29/06/2021 City Of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)
29/06/2021 Mears Group PLC (MER)
29/06/2021 Gama Aviation PLC (GMAA)
29/06/2021 Sportech PLC (SPO)
29/06/2021 Pacific Assets Trust PLC (PAC)
29/06/2021 Crimson Tide PLC (TIDE)
29/06/2021 Universe Group PLC (UNG)
29/06/2021 Watchstone Group PLC (WTG)
29/06/2021 Attraqt Group PLC (ATQT)
29/06/2021 Gb Group PLC (GBG)
29/06/2021 Rockhopper Exploration PLC (RKH)
29/06/2021 Nahl Group PLC (NAH)
29/06/2021 British & American Investment Trust PLC (BAF)
29/06/2021 Myhealthchecked PLC (MHC)
29/06/2021 Impellam Group PLC (IPEL)
29/06/2021 (CIZ)
29/06/2021 Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ)
29/06/2021 Sound Energy PLC (SOU)
30/06/2021 National World PLC (NWOR)
30/06/2021 Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE)
30/06/2021 Phoenix Global Resources PLC (PGR)
30/06/2021 Tower Resources PLC (TRP)
30/06/2021 Petropavlovsk PLC (POG)
30/06/2021 Midatech Pharma PLC (MTPH)
30/06/2021 Rockfire Resources PLC (ROCK)
30/06/2021 Victoria Oil & Gas PLC (VOG)
30/06/2021 W Resources PLC (WRES)
30/06/2021 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)
30/06/2021 Pathfinder Minerals PLC (PFP)
30/06/2021 Plaza Centers NV (PLAZ)
30/06/2021 Spaceandpeople PLC (SAL)
30/06/2021 Tp Group PLC (TPG)
30/06/2021 Kingfisher PLC (KGF)
30/06/2021 Metals Exploration PLC (MTL)
30/06/2021 Eden Research PLC (EDEN)
30/06/2021 Deepmatter Group PLC (DMTR)
30/06/2021 Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD)
30/06/2021 Getech Group PLC (GTC)
30/06/2021 Immotion Group PLC (IMMO)
30/06/2021 Integrated Diagnostics Holdings Plc (IDHC)
30/06/2021 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)
30/06/2021 Creo Medical Group PLC (CREO)
30/06/2021 Cobra Resources Plc Ord 1p (COBR)
30/06/2021 Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS)
30/06/2021 Angle PLC (AGL)
30/06/2021 (AET)
30/06/2021 Asa International Group PLC (ASAI)
30/06/2021 Bacanora Lithium PLC (BCN)
30/06/2021 Chesterfield Resources Plc Ord 0.1p (CHF)
30/06/2021 Block Energy PLC (BLOE)
30/06/2021 Ingenta PLC (ING)
30/06/2021 Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS)
30/06/2021 Kropz PLC (KRPZ)
30/06/2021 Inspired Energy PLC (INSE)
30/06/2021 Lookers PLC (LOOK)
30/06/2021 Longboat Energy PLC (LBE)
30/06/2021 (4BB)
30/06/2021 London Security PLC (LSC)
30/06/2021 Kefi Gold And Copper PLC (KEFI)
01/07/2021 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)
01/07/2021 DP Aircraft Ltd (DPA)
01/07/2021 Trainline PLC (TRN)
01/07/2021 Jd Sports Fashion PLC (JD.)
01/07/2021 EJV Investments Ltd (EJFI)
01/07/2021 (NCY)
01/07/2021 C&C Group PLC (CCR)
02/07/2021 Mining Minerals And Metals Plc (MMM)
05/07/2021 Hurricane Energy PLC (HUR)
06/07/2021 Capital Gearing Trust PLC (CGT)
06/07/2021 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)
06/07/2021 Assura PLC (AGR)
06/07/2021 Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC (PRD)
06/07/2021 Marks And Spencer Group PLC (MKS)
06/07/2021 Maxcyte INC (MXCT)
06/07/2021 Jpmorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income PLC (MATE)
06/07/2021 Brown (N) Group PLC (BWNG)
07/07/2021 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
07/07/2021 Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC (DSM)
07/07/2021 Smartspace Software PLC (SMRT)
07/07/2021 Shires Income PLC (SHRS)
07/07/2021 Manx Financial Group PLC (MFX)
07/07/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
07/07/2021 Steppe Cement LTD (STCM)
07/07/2021 Tanfield Group PLC (TAN)
08/07/2021 Active Energy Group PLC (AEG)
08/07/2021 Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH)
08/07/2021 Air Partner PLC (AIR)
08/07/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
08/07/2021 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
08/07/2021 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)
08/07/2021 Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM)
08/07/2021 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)
08/07/2021 Calculus Vct Plc (CLC)
08/07/2021 First Derivatives PLC (FDP)
09/07/2021 Riverfort Global Opportunities PLC (RGO)
09/07/2021 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)
Trading Statement
23/06/2021 Joules Group PLC (JOUL)
23/06/2021 Dignity PLC (DTY)
24/06/2021 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)
28/06/2021 Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC (AEP)
29/06/2021 Hunting PLC (HTG)
30/06/2021 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)
30/06/2021 Serco Group PLC (SRP)
01/07/2021 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)
01/07/2021 (NCY)
06/07/2021 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
06/07/2021 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)
07/07/2021 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
07/07/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
07/07/2021 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)
07/07/2021 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)
07/07/2021 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)
08/07/2021 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
09/07/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
09/07/2021 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
Ex-Dividend
23/06/2021 Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM)
23/06/2021 Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV)
24/06/2021 Helical PLC (HLCL)
24/06/2021 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)
24/06/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
24/06/2021 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)
24/06/2021 Paypoint PLC (PAY)
24/06/2021 Experian PLC (EXPN)
24/06/2021 Braemar Shipping Services PLC (BMS)
24/06/2021 Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (BGCG)
24/06/2021 Vpc Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL)
24/06/2021 Vp PLC (VP.)
24/06/2021 Diverse Income Trust (The) PLC (DIVI)
24/06/2021 Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
25/06/2021 Rm Secured Direct Lending PLC (RMDL)
25/06/2021 Learning Technologies Group PLC (LTG)
25/06/2021 Triple Point Social Housing Reit PLC (SOHO)
25/06/2021 Town Centre Securities PLC (TOWN)
25/06/2021 Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI)
25/06/2021 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)
25/06/2021 Henderson Opportunities Trust PLC (HOT)
25/06/2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM)
25/06/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)
25/06/2021 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)
25/06/2021 Blackrock World Mining Trust PLC (BRWM)
25/06/2021 Blackrock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC (BRFI)
25/06/2021 Henderson European Focus Trust PLC (HEFT)
25/06/2021 Home Reit PLC (HOME)
25/06/2021 Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI)
25/06/2021 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)
25/06/2021 Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (ANW)
25/06/2021 Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (HONY)
25/06/2021 Jersey Electricity PLC (JEL)
