StockMarketWire.com - Mobile-focused gaming content company Gaming Realms said it had signed a licensing agreement with International Game Technology, a multinational gaming and lottery company.
Under the terms of the agreement, Gaming Realms would produce Slingo games, an entertainment genre popular among mobile gaming enthusiasts that combines elements of slots and bingo, based on slots brands within IGT's game library, including the Cleopatra and Da Vinci Diamonds brands.
'Combining Slingo with IGT's iconic proprietary gaming brands represents a compelling partnership, as we accelerate expansion across the U.S. and European markets, the company said.
'Given the popularity of IGT's titles, this is a fantastic opportunity for Gaming Realms to introduce its Slingo genre to new audiences and welcome a new generation of Slingo fans,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
