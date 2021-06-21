StockMarketWire.com - Student real estate company GCP Student Living amended the payment date of its third interim dividend to 9 July 2021 from the previously announced 25 June 2021.
'Noting the impact on the Company's revenues and the ongoing uncertainties relating to the Covid-19 pandemic, and a desire to manage the business in a prudent and conservative manner, the directors have decided to announce a third interim dividend of 0.25 pence per ordinary share in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2021,' the company said.
'The directors expect the Company will increase dividend payments to its shareholders as Group revenues improve through growing occupancy levels,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
