StockMarketWire.com - Esports company Guild Esports said it had signed a one-year partnership deal with Samsung, to be company's official display partner.
The deal includes an option for Samsung to extend for a further year, across the U.K. & Ireland.
The partnership commences on 21 June 2021.
The contract value was undisclosed, but would be paid in two instalments over the initial 12 month period, the company said.
'This will comprise 50% in the form of a payment to Guild, and 50% as value in kind, for which Samsung will be providing monitors for Guild's Academy, pro-players, streamers and staff, along with displays for rooms in the company's London headquarters, later this year,' it added.
