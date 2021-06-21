StockMarketWire.com - Biotechnology company Tiziana Life Sciences said it had appointed Kevin Schutz as its vice president of regulatory affairs.
Schutz would lead regulatory interactions related to clinical studies in the US, Europe and Asian countries.
Tiziana said Schutz had over 19 years of pharmaceutical industry experience including 14 years in regulatory affairs.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
