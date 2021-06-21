StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Nostrum Oil & Gas said it had agreed with debt holders to extend the expiry of a forbearance agreement until 21 July.
'The restructuring work is progressing and the company will make further announcements when appropriate,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
