StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics company Yourgene Health said its US unit had signed a supply agreement with a US laboratory services provider that it didn't name.
The agreement, initially for five years, provided the partner with non-exclusive use of YourGene's Ranger technology, acquired with Coastal Genomics in August 2020.
The deal was expected to generate at least $1 million over the life of the contract, with the potential for additional contracts to be awarded under the pact.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
