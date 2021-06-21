StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics company Yourgene Health said its US unit had signed a supply agreement with a US laboratory services provider that it didn't name.

The agreement, initially for five years, provided the partner with non-exclusive use of YourGene's Ranger technology, acquired with Coastal Genomics in August 2020.

The deal was expected to generate at least $1 million over the life of the contract, with the potential for additional contracts to be awarded under the pact.


