StockMarketWire.com - Solid-state battery technology company Ilika said it expected to report a fall in revenue for the year that was in line with management expectations.
For the year ended 30 April 2021, the company expected to announce revenues of approximately £2.3 million, down from £2.8 million last year, share-based payment adjusted earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, loss of £2.3 million from a loss of £2.1 million last year.
Cash and cash equivalents at the period end were £9.8 million, down from £14.8 million.
Ilika expects to announce its full year results for the year ended 30 April 2021 on Tuesday 6 July 2021.
