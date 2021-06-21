StockMarketWire.com - Augmentum Fintech said it had made a $10 million, or about £7.3 million, investment into Helsinki-based Tesseract Group Oy, marking Augmentum's first investment into Finland.
'Augmentum is leading Tesseract's $25 million Series A round alongside other investors including Sapphire Ventures, BlackFin Capital Partners, DN Capital, Coinbase Ventures and leading industry players Wintermute and Woorton,' the company said.
Taking no principal position, Tesseract provides an enabling crypto infrastructure to connect digital asset lenders with digital asset borrowers.
'This brings enhanced capital efficiency with commensurate cost reduction to trading, in a space that is currently significantly under-leveraged relative to traditional capital markets,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
