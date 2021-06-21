StockMarketWire.com - Construction group NMCN said it had struck a recapitalisation agreement involving a deeply discounted £24 million fundraising with Svella and certain other investors.
The company had also renegotiated its facilities with Lloyds Bank and would raise up to an additional £5 million through an open offer to existing shareholders.
NMCN had been working since the fourth quarter of 2020 to secure a financing package.
It included a £10 million bridging loan, convertible at an issue price of 20p per share, and a £14 million equity raising at the same issue price.
NMCN said the issue price represents a discount of 90% to its closing price on Friday.
'We are pleased to have concluded this arrangement with Svella and other stakeholders, which will fully re-capitalise the company, providing a platform for sustainable long-term value creation in our chosen markets,' chairman Ian Elliot said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
