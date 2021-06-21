StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Predator Oil & Gas said drilling of a new well had commenced in Trinidad.
The MOU-1 well was forecast to take up to 20 days to drill and to run wireline logs.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
