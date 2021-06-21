StockMarketWire.com - Sustainable fuels developer Velocys said its aviation fuel using woody biomass residue had been used in a commercial flight by Japan Airlines.
Japan Airlines flight 515 from Tokyo to Sapporo was completed on 17 June.
'The flight is the first commercial flight in the world to use sustainable aviation fuel derived from gasified wood-chips synthesised into aviation fuel,' the company said.
The fuel was produced in a reactor from the hydrogen and carbon gases generated by gasification of wood-chips at a demonstration plant in Nagoya in 2020.
