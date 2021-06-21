StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Georgia Capital said it had benefited from a sharp recovery in the economy of Georgia following easing of restrictions and re-opening of international borders.
Following the easing of restrictions and re-opening of international borders ahead of the important summer tourist season, Georgian economic growth showed a 44.8% increase in real GDP in April 2021, compared to April 2020 and a 20.8% increase compared to April 2019.
Aggregated revenues of its private portfolio companies during the April and May combined period totalled GEL 328 million, a 55% year-over-year growth and a 33% growth over the equivalent, pre-pandemic, 2019 period.
'Similarly, the aggregated EBITDAs of our private portfolio companies during the April and May combined period totalled more than GEL 73 million, a 123% year-over-year growth and 63%1 growth over the equivalent, pre-pandemic, 2019 period,' the company said.
Its investment stage portfolio company aggregated revenues were GEL 15 million in April and May 2021 combined, leading to a 27% year-over-year growth over the comparable period, and up 55% compared to 2019.
Other portfolio company aggregated revenues were GEL 53.4 million in April and May 2021 combined, leading to a 55% year-over-year growth over the comparable period, and up 66% compared to 2019.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
