Following the easing of restrictions and re-opening of international borders ahead of the important summer tourist season, Georgian economic growth showed a 44.8% increase in real GDP in April 2021, compared to April 2020 and a 20.8% increase compared to April 2019.

Aggregated revenues of its private portfolio companies during the April and May combined period totalled GEL 328 million, a 55% year-over-year growth and a 33% growth over the equivalent, pre-pandemic, 2019 period.

'Similarly, the aggregated EBITDAs of our private portfolio companies during the April and May combined period totalled more than GEL 73 million, a 123% year-over-year growth and 63%1 growth over the equivalent, pre-pandemic, 2019 period,' the company said.

Its investment stage portfolio company aggregated revenues were GEL 15 million in April and May 2021 combined, leading to a 27% year-over-year growth over the comparable period, and up 55% compared to 2019.

Other portfolio company aggregated revenues were GEL 53.4 million in April and May 2021 combined, leading to a 55% year-over-year growth over the comparable period, and up 66% compared to 2019.


