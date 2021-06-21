StockMarketWire.com - Oil company United Oil & Gas said said a rig had been mobilized to a drilling site in Turkey.

The Oceanmec Karahan ZJ40DZ rig had been mobilised to the site of the Basur-3 appraisal well from western Turkey, following completion of the drilling pad.

'The rig-up and rig-acceptance stage is expected to continue throughout the coming week with an expected drilling start shortly afterwards,' the company said.

Basur-3 would be the first modern well designed to properly appraise and assess the extent and commercial viability of the discovered Basur-Resan oil pool.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com