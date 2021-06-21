StockMarketWire.com - Chocolatier Hotel Chocolat said it had agreed to acquire the shares Rabot 1745 that it didn't own.

The company held its 47% stake in Rabot through its subsidiary, Hotel Chocolat.

The subsidiary has agreed to acquire the remaining 53% of the issued share capital of Rabot, for a cash consideration of £4.00.

'The group is well placed to leverage the value of the Rabot inventory and to further develop the brand's intellectual property, which includes a range of high-quality beauty products which have attracted multiple awards and favourable customer reviews,' the company said.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com