StockMarketWire.com - Chocolatier Hotel Chocolat said it had agreed to acquire the shares Rabot 1745 that it didn't own.
The company held its 47% stake in Rabot through its subsidiary, Hotel Chocolat.
The subsidiary has agreed to acquire the remaining 53% of the issued share capital of Rabot, for a cash consideration of £4.00.
'The group is well placed to leverage the value of the Rabot inventory and to further develop the brand's intellectual property, which includes a range of high-quality beauty products which have attracted multiple awards and favourable customer reviews,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
