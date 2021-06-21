StockMarketWire.com - Blockchain technology builder Valereum Blockchain said it had raised £1 million from an equity raising to fund development of a securities financial platform.
New shares in the company were issued at 70p each.
'We have raised this small amount, at the current market price, from strategic current shareholders, to cover the costs of rolling out the next stage of The Valereum Bridge,' chairman Richard Poulden said.
The bridge was a non-fungible-token bespoke securities financial platform designed to link the fiat and crypto worlds.
'We are working closely with Mattereum to refine the structure and protocols of the NFTs to ensure total security for when the launch occurs on the crypto networks,' Poulden said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
