StockMarketWire.com - Lekoil Nigeria said Edward During has served notice of his resignation as chief financial officer of Lekoil Cayman.
'In his resignation letter to the board, Mr. During stated that his position as Chief Financial officer of Lekoil Cayman had become untenable leaving him with no choice but to tender his resignation,' the company said.
During will continue in his position as CFO and director at Lekoil Nigeria.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
