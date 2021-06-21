StockMarketWire.com - Developer of diagnostics and innovative cancer therapies Avacta said it had entered into non-exclusive distribution agreement with Calibre Scientific to supply its AffiDX SARS-CoV-2 antigen lateral flow test in the UK and European Economic Area.

The test will be listed on Calibre's web site and available to be purchased by professional users.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com