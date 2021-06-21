StockMarketWire.com - Developer of diagnostics and innovative cancer therapies Avacta said it had entered into non-exclusive distribution agreement with Calibre Scientific to supply its AffiDX SARS-CoV-2 antigen lateral flow test in the UK and European Economic Area.
The test will be listed on Calibre's web site and available to be purchased by professional users.
