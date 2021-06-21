StockMarketWire.com - Taste & nutrition company Kerry said it had reached agreement to acquire Hare Topco, Inc. trading as Niacet Corp. from an affiliate of funds advised by SK Capital Partners, LP ("SK Capital") and other shareholders for €853 million.
Niacet provides preservation systems for meat and plant based food across both conventional and clean label solutions.
Following the acquisition, Niacet will be integrated into Kerry's global food protection and preservation platform.
'The addition of Niacet's complementary capabilities will enhance Kerry's food protection and preservation strategy to offer new products and technologies in a broader market,' the company said.
;The resulting revenue synergies are expected to enable the Niacet business to significantly outperform the market and deliver at least mid-to-high single digit volume growth,' it added.
