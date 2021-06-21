StockMarketWire.com - Mining exploration company Altona said it had raised £177,700 gross through the placing of shares at a premium.
The company issued 1,480,836 new ordinary shares at an issue price of 12 pence per share, a 29% premium to the closing share price on 18 June 2021.
The Company is issuing 740,419 warrants, on a one warrant for every two shares purchased basis, to the placees, with a strike price of 20 pence and an expiry date of 31 March 2023.
'The funds will be used to accelerate the company's business plan, specifically to commence its initial mining exploration work and facilitate a proposed London Stock Exchange listing,' the company said.
