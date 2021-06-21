StockMarketWire.com - C&C said it had received valid acceptances of approximately 94.91% for the rights the 6 for 23 rights issue of 81,287,315 new shares at 186 pence per new shares on 26 May 2021.
The rights issue was closed on 18 June.
