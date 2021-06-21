StockMarketWire.com - Spend management group Proactis said it had signed a commercial partnership agreement with sustainable performance company EPSA.
EPSA would market the Proactis early payment service further into the French market.
EPSA operated across 30 countries and was the parent company of Experbuy, the first customer of the early payment service.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
