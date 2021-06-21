StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Vaalco Energy said it had appointed Ronald Bain as its chief financial officer. Bain was previously CFO of Eland Oil & Gas, which was acquired by Seplat Petroleum Development in December 2019.
He also had led the financial integration planning for Baker Hughes on the GE Oil & Gas merger.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
